Bimbo Esho, Managing Director, Evergreen Musical Company, on Wednesday said that the late legendary highlife musician, Victor Olaiya, remained a living legend as his music had already immortalized him.

In her tribute, Esho said the late musician projected good morals in his musicals which had various themes like love, politics, historical facts of Nigeria and lots more.

“Victor Olaiya’s music has rendered him a living legend because he focused on correcting societal ills through satire.

“His music will definitely live forever because they are edifying to the soul.

“I know each time people listen to his music even after his death they would always remember him in their prayers.

“We have lost a rare gem and I want to seize this opportunity to commiserate with the family; I pray his soul rest in peace,” she said.

Esho described late Olaiya as an encyclopedia of knowledge whom the current musicians must study to be able to thrive better in their musical career.

She said that the Evergreen Musical Company had been proactive over the years as regards immortalizing the late Olaiya as a compendium of his musical albums over the years by giving people access to his music.

She said that the company also had a celebration of Olaiya’s 60 years on stage, held in his honor in 2012 which were all done to enliven his musical memories.





According to her, more would be done to immortalize Olaiya as time goes on.“He was a musician who carried other musicians along during his time, he meant well for everyone.

“It is unfortunate that veteran musicians are dying and it is difficult to fill the vacuum being created because it would take lots of energy and someone like him started from nothing to something to have reached the point of the pinnacle of his career.”

“It is a clarion call to a lot of our musicians to embrace hard work, dedication and remain focused to fill the vacuum created,” she said.

NAN reports that Victor Olaiya, during his life associated with the Evergreen Musical Company which has supported the preservation of works of Nigerian musicians for decades and devoted to helping build great legacies for African music stars whose names are almost fading out.

Victor Olaiya died at the age of 89 after a brief illness on Wednesday afternoon at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The “Baby Jowo” crooner retired from his musical career in 2017 and had some hit tracks like “Omopupa”; “Jemila”; “So fun mi”; “Tina Meta”; “Pambotoriboto”; “Aigana”; “Odale Ore”; “Mo Fe Muyan”; “Opataritius”; “Omolanke”, among others.