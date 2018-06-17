Beyoncé and husband, Jay-Z, have released a surprise joint album called ‘Everything is Love’.

The long-rumored collaboration album was announced by Beyonce who unveiled the lead single on Saturday during a concert in London.

Both singers are on the European leg of their ‘On The Run II’ tour.

“Because we love you all so much we have something special for you. We want you guys to be the first to experience this new project,” Beyonce told fans.

Prior to the announcement, there was no promotion or pre-album hype, hence the surprise arrival has thrown fans into a frenzy on social media.

The album, which is already available on Jay-Z’s streaming platform Tidal, was released under the name of The Carters, the couple’s surname.

After the announcement, Beyonce unveiled the full six-minute clip of APES, the lead single of the album.

‘Everything Is Love’, a nine-track effort, was released by both singers’ record labels, Parkwood and Roc Nation.