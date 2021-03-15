



Queen Bee, Beyonce, had a dazzling night as she won four prizes and broke the record for the most-ever Grammy wins by a female artist and also, the most by any singer, male or female.

It brings the American singer and songwriter’s total Grammy haul to 28, making Beyonce the musician with the highest ever number of the yearly honours.

The ceremony award which is the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, was handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion also had an eventful outing as she went home with three awards including Best New Artist and in an evening of female dominance, pop powerhouse, Taylor Swift also won Album of the Year honors for the third time in her career.

Full list:

Album of the Year: Taylor Swift, “folklore”

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song: Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”

Song of the Year, for songwriting: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, “I Can’t Breathe”

Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Music Video: Beyonce, “Brown Skin Girl”

Best Rap Album: Nas, “King’s Disease”





Best Rap Song: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, “Savage”

Best Rap Performance: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, “Savage”

Best Rock Album: The Strokes, “The New Abnormal”

Best Rock Song: Brittany Howard, “Stay High”

Best Rock Performance: Fiona Apple, “Shameika”

Best Pop Vocal Album: Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”

Best Pop Solo Performance: Harry Styles, “Watermelon Sugar”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

Best R&B Album: John Legend, “Bigger Love”

Best R&B Performance: Beyonce, “Black Parade”

Best Alternative Music Album: Fiona Apple, “Fetch the Bolt Cutters”

Best Global Music Album: Burna Boy, “Twice as Tall”

Best Country Album: Miranda Lambert, “Wildcard”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Kanye West, “Jesus Is King”

Best Comedy Album: Tiffany Haddish, “Black Mitzvah”

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Billie Eilish, “No Time to Die” (for “No Time to Die”)