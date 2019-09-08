<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

When the Housemates heard the sound DJ Enimoney played, they had no choice but to turn up.

After an intense week in the Big Brother Naija House, it was refreshing to see the Housemates let it out on the dancefloor.

In between the grooving, some of the Pepper Dem Gang thought it nice to spice up the Party with a runway show. With Elozonam acting as the cameraman, Mike, Venita and Khafi strutted the dancefloor moving along to the banging beats from DJ Enimoney.

Seyi and Tacha pulled up a fast one on people today as they danced together with nary a care in the world. These two had a misunderstanding some days back which resulted in both of them exchanging some unrestrained words. The tension between these two seemed to vanish as they danced away their quarrel.

The Housemates have partied away their problems on the dance floor as they look forward to the eviction night on Sunday.