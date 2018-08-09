Ciara, an American R&B/pop singer, has announced that her new single ‘Freak Me’ will feature Nigerian superstar, Tekno.

The ‘Level Up’ singer is the latest American entertainer to hop aboard the Afrobeats train that is moving rapidly on the international scene.

The cover art for the new song which she shared on her Instagram page shows the singer with a group of women all sporting ankara print fabrics.

“Been dying to share this with you! Can’t wait,” she said.

Tekno’s international endeavours did not start now as he and Canadian rapper Drake have been working on music together.

Drake also listed Tekno as one of the inspirations for his ‘Scorpion’ album.

The ‘Jogodo’ singer is currently gearing up to release his debut solo studio album.