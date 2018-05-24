The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) is gearing up to celebrate the best in music across the continent.

The calendar unveiling of the much anticipated fifth edition took place in Ghana with celebrities from all over Africa in attendance.

Famous faces present included Sarkodie, 2Baba, Victoria Kimani, Becca, Stanley Enow, Seyi Shay, Falz, Dark Suburb, Zeynab, among others.

Unveiled by the director of brand communications, AFRIMA, Matlou Tsotetsi, the calendar details the build-up and main events leading up to the awards ceremony slated for November 25.

Build up events include musical conferences and music concerts tagged ‘Turn Up Africa’ with the objective to connect fans and followers of African music with their favourite stars of the traditional and contemporary genres.

On Africa Day, May 25 the 2018 AFRIMA will open the call for submission of works by African music professionals released within the eligibility period to compete for possible nomination in one or more of 36 categories.

See the full calendar below: