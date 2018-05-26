The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) is calling for the submission of projects, songs and videos.

Following the unveiling of the activity calendar in Ghana, entry for submissions opened Friday.

Gearing up to celebrate the best in music across the continent, the online portal www.afrima.org will remain open until August 1, 2018.

These entries will compete for possible nomination by the AFRIMA Jury in one or more of the 36 categories of the awards.

The jury consists of 13 members who have “vast experience and practice” in African music and culture. It will oversee the adjudication process to select the 2018 nominees.

Music artistes, managers, producers, record label owners, recording companies, video directors, publicists and entertainment/music journalist are eligible to submit their works or submit on behalf of their clients in any of the relevant award categories.

Nominees will emerge in different genres of music ranging from African contemporary to electro, traditional, reggae/ragga/dancehall, hip-hop, R n B, rap and rock.

Ahead of the award ceremony in November, AFRIMA will organise music conferences and Turn Up Africa concerts across the continent.