The organisers of the All Africa Music Awards have begun accepting submissions from African music professionals.

The organisers say from May 25 to August 1 they will be receiving on their online portal, works, songs and videos recorded or produced by African musicians

According to a statement, these entries will compete for possible nomination by the AFRIMA Jury in one or more of the 36 categories of the awards.

The AFRIMA Jury, consisting of 13 members, with vast experience and practice in African music and culture will be charged with overseeing the AFRIMA adjudication process.

“Music artistes, managers, producers, record label owners, recording companies, video directors, publicists and entertainment/music journalist are eligible to submit their works or submit on behalf of their clients in any of the relevant award categories,” the statement said.

In partnership with the African Union, the All Africa Music Awards is a music property that recognises and rewards the work and talent of a myriad of African artists from the old to the new generation of musicians.

Through its conference, AFRIMA also stimulates conversations among Africans and between Africa and the rest of the world about the potential of the creative arts for real humanising enterprise on the continent, contributing significantly to social cohesion, national, regional and continental integration as well as sustainable development in Africa.

Annually, the award show is broadcast to over 80 countries around the world.