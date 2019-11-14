<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The 6th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) is set to have music lovers and enthusiast thrilled to an array of nearly 40 African superstars at the largest music event in Africa, 2019 AFRIMA Music Village with theme ‘Wild & Wow’ on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Agege Stadium, Agege, Lagos, Nigeria from 6:00pm.

According to a release by AFRIMA body, renowned music artistes will get to perform live on stage to thousands of music lovers in a high-octane environment.

These artistes will include top music stars from across the 5 African regions, African artiste in the diaspora, past AFRIMA winners, as well as past and present nominees of AFRIMA.

It is planned to be an evening of energetic non-stop performances from both A-list and upcoming African artiste.

Below is the list:

Tiwa Savage

Sauti Sol from Kenya

Nasty C

Stonebwoy

Teniola, the Entertainer

Aminux from Morocco

Pasuma Wonder

Toofan from Togo

Fireboy

Saheed Osupa

Master KG

Awilo Longomba from Congo

9ice

Sho Madjozi

Rayvanny from Tanzania

Daphne from Cameroon

Anna Jone from Angola

Kanvee Adams from Liberia

2Face

Ycee

Rudeboy

Small Doctor

Skiibi

Niniola

Falz

DJ Spinall

Mr. P

DJ Cuppy

Atawewe

Harrysong

Q.dot

Obesere

Slimcase,

Mr. Reel

Mayorkun

Reminisce, and

DJ Neptune

Explaining the rationale behind Agege Stadium as venue, the Project Lead and Head of Media, AFRIMA, Sola Dada said “It is no doubt this year’s AFRIMA Music Village attendees will leave with utmost fulfillment. The decision by the International Committee of AFRIMA to change venue and take the concert closer to the grassroots in Agege Stadium, Agege Lagos where die-hard and loyal music lovers are, is to avail them the opportunity to experience their favorite African stars perform live on stage. From its inception, the concert has catered to its audience creating an experience that stays with them for a long time.”