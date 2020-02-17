<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Nigerian Afrofusion singer Adekunle Gold also known as AG, has once again acknowledged his colleague, Kizz Daniel, over his song titled “Jore”.

The Afrofusion singer, who recently released the visuals for “Jore”, on which he featured Kizz Daniel, said the Madu crooner actually inspired the song.

Speaking on the new project, he said, “Kizz Daniel actually inspired Jore. I was at his amazing show in December and we decided right there that we had to work on a collaboration.”

The former YBNL signee, who is married to fellow singer Simi, also revealed that he hasn’t been sleeping well lately.





AG said, “The price of sleep is one of the prices I have paid for the pursuit of my passion for music. I really need to work on getting enough sleep.”

On what has kept him going in the industry, Gold said, “I have never really thought about it deeply. But I like to believe I do good work and I have great fans who have not wavered in their affection for me.”

Adekunle Gold also maintained that his sound has not changed but admitted that the genres could change.

“My sound has not quite changed. You can hear me on any song. No matter how sonically different it is, you would still recognise my voice. The genres could change but I would always be me,” he stated