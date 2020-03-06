<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Popular Nigerian rapper, M.I Abaga has announced his exit from Chocolate City after 13 years of being under the record label.

The announcement of his exit is coming hours after he dropped his 10th studio project titled “Judah EP”.

This is his first release under the new record label “Incredible Music”

Chocolate City is regarded as one of the biggest Nigerian urban record labels in Africa which was founded in 2005 by lawyer, Audu Maikori, along with Paul Okeugo.

M.I officially signed to Chocolate City in 2008 and has since released four solo albums, three mixtapes, a compilation album and a playlist while under the label.





M.I was appointed the CEO of Chocolate City on June 30, 2015, which saw the return of his brother, Jesse Jagz.

Under his leadership, Chocolate City signed Ruby Gyang, Ckay, Yung L, Milli, Koker, DJ Lambo, Kahli Abdu & VHS Safari and Loose Kaynon.

Making his official announcement, M.I took to his Instagram page, revealing his new label.

He wrote: “There is a lot of truth in my new EP the “Judah EP”

“I had a dream that CBN would be the greatest group the world has ever seen. It was on me and today I announce my decision to finally let go and move on to something new!

” Thank you for your support and love for 13 years and if you’re still with me!! Let’s go.”