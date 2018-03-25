It was a night of trumpets, saxophones, conga, piano, drums and guitars at a concert to close the Francophone Week in Abuja on Saturday.

Fourteen musicians displayed their talents as they perform to entertain guests at the event organised by the embassies of France and Belgium in Nigeria.

The event held at the Institut Francais du Nigeria, attracted the popular Bitter Cola Afrobeat band from Lagos, one of the star attractions.

The band using the saxophone, played some of the classical Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s tunes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports week-long event began with the ‘Chefs Taste Challenge’ under the Good France Programme at the French Embassy.

It was aimed at strengthening the cultural relationship between Nigeria and France through gastronomy.

The Chef’s challenge was to celebrate the cuisines of both countries, and also to promote both local and European chefs.

There were also school performances, which involved drama, singing, dancing and a special quiz, all in French.

The event was organised by the Institut Francais, in partnership with Nigerian schools.

Also, a tasting event called “Come and Taste” different traditional meals from Francophone countries was held in different restaurants in the city.

The participating restaurants were Relais Cafe Restaurants and Catering Services, Zuma Grill at Transcorp Hilton, Helene’s Food Co and Le Petit Square, at the Grand Square restaurants.

A student of the institute told NAN that the festival was an interesting experience which has created a platform for the students to interact with French speaking people.

She added that the night allowed them to unwind and to get to know each other, using French to communicate.

NAN reports that Attieke Republic Restaurant was all night for guests to experience the cultural cuisines of France.