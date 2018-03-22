Mr 2kay, a Port Harcourt-based singer, says Burna Boy is still his brother and that he’s willing to collaborate with him.

Burna Boy allegedly orchestrated a robbery attack on Mr 2kay in December 2017.

“I still see him as my brother,” Mr 2kay said in an interview with Broadway TV.

“Brothers fight and they make amends at the end of the day.

“Stuff happens and we can’t keep dwelling on that so we have to move on. Forgive, forget, but we still remember.”

The singer-songwriter said he’s willing to put his emotions aside and work with Burna Boy.

“We’re here to make money,” he said. “Because people have been asking me. A lot of people want to see that happen.

“I believe he’s getting the same question too. It’s business, we can work.”

In October 2017, Mr 2kay reacted disapprovingly about the negative comments Burna Boy made about Nigerian pastors.

Mr 2Kay had said the ‘Heavens’ Gate’ singer shouldn’t have spoken ill of pastors because they are anointed men of God.

Burna Boy saw the interview and allegedly sent a threatening direct message to Mr. 2Kay on Twitter.

Later in November, following the robbery and assault of Mr 2kay, Burna Boy was declared wanted by the police.

A month later, he was arraigned before an Ikeja chief magistrates’ court.