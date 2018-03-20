The yearnings of Fans for a reunion by the defunct Mo Hits Squad, is gradually becoming a reality as Michael Collins and Dapo Oyebanjo a.k.a Don Jazzy and D’Banj respectively have publicly announced a ‘Reunion Tour’.

The duo made the announcement on their respective Instagram handles.

D’Banj, with over two million followers on instagram @iambangalee, stated: “@donjazzy Are they ready’’

Similarly, Don Jazzy, with about 3.9 million instagram followers in his characteristic responded on @donjazzy “@iambangalee How many states/countries should we give them?’’

However, the exact dates, venues or artists to perform during the tour were not mentioned in their different posts.

Nevertheless, it is a welcome and cheering news for fans of Mo Hits Records, after members of the group went their separate ways in 2012.

The group founded in 2004 dominated the Nigerian music scene between 2004 and 2012.

The defunct Mo Hit Records artists first performance after the break up took place at the recent “Davido’s 30 Billion Music Concert’’ in December last year.

The Squad had artists such as Don Jazzy, D’Banj, Dr Sid, Wande Coal, D’ Prince aka Omoba and K-Switch.

After the break up, Don Jazzy went on to establish another record label known as Mavin Records (MR) and took along with him, D’ Prince, Dr Sid and Wande Coal.

Later, the iconic producer and the Chief Executive Officer of MR went on to sign the likes of Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, Di’Ja, Reekado Banks, Johnny Drille, Poe and the DNA Twins.

D’Banj On the other hand, signed a record deal with American Kanye West’s “Good Music’’.

He founded DB Record where he signed his younger brother, K-Switch alongside two producers Jaysleek and Deevee.

The 38 year-old Kaduna-born artist also known as `Kokomaster’ later signed controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, to the label.