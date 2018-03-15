Fela Kuti’s youngest son, Seun Kuti, has debuted at number eight on the BillBoard World Music Chart with his latest album ‘Black Times’.

The Billboard charts, tabulates the relative weekly popularity of singles or albums across the world which are published in the Billboard magazine.

Seun shared the news on his instagram page @shotsdboss, posting a picture of the chart.

He wrote: “Debut No 8 in the billboard world music chart. My first ever album to get in the charts.

“Fehinlola and Fela come and see your son oooooo! Thanks for the support ‘Struggle’ people. Thanks to my record label K7 and STRUTT.”

The move beats the record of his father, the ‘Afrobeat’ legend whose album ‘Live in Detroit’ was number nine on the same chart in 1986.

Seun Kuti has led Fela’s former band ‘Egypt 80’ since he was 14 when the latter died; after joining the band and performing with his father when he was 10.

Despite having two other siblings who sing, including his older brother Femi, Seun has been credited with following his father’s musical and political footsteps staunchly.

His 2008 debut album, ‘Many Things’, was produced by Martin Meissonnier, who had already produced two albums for his father.

His second studio album ‘From Africa with Fury: Rise’ was released in 2011. It was recorded in London, produced by Brian Eno, John Reynolds and Seun himself.