The Temple Management Company is collaborating with US-based PR firm, Insider, to stage the first ever Africa House at the South By South West (SXSW).

The South by Southwest is a conglomerate of film, interactive media, and music festivals and conferences that take place in Austin, Texas.

TMC, alongside collaborating organisations, has developed a showcase featuring compelling speakers and panels focused on the technology, art, design, and music of Africa.

“This is a unique opportunity to represent Africa at this major event. This is a boom time for African talent and Temple is uniquely positioned to have conversations across these varying spectrums,” said Terfa Tilley-Gyado, director of communications.

In addition to workshops, immersive panels, and networking happy hours, Africa House will also present a pop-up shop featuring work and products by Sonia Mugabo, a Rwandan fashion brand.

Speaking on the event, Aubrey Hruby, co-founder of Insider, identified African innovation as the future global growth.

Hruby said: “Africa House will give entrepreneurs, founders, artists, and designers a platform to promote themselves globally while also providing prospective investors the opportunity to learn about the latest innovations Africa has to offer and how the continent’s tech boom is reshaping the business, culture, and economic trajectory of many of its countries.

The Africa House program will take place at Parker Jazz Club Saturday, March 10, through Sunday, March 11.

Patoranking, LAX and Adekunle Gold have been listed among the numerous artistes that will perform at the annual SXSW festival.