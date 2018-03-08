Aboriomoh Femi Raymond, a rapper better known as Dremo, says he will release “back to back hits” in 2018.

Dremo is signed to the same record label as Mayorkun who had a stellar 2017, during which he put out hit songs like ‘Che Che’ and ‘Mama’.

Both artistes are featured on ‘MIND’, DMW’s latest chart-topping single.

The rapper also featured Mayorkun on his new buzzing song ‘Izzokay’, which was produced by YBNL beat maker Young Jon.

In a statement, Dremo expressed joy over the reception of his new song and disclosed that he has something big up his sleeves.

“Firstly I want to appreciate all my fans that have stood by my brand from Day one, I’m Loving the response since I dropped Izzokay. Shout out to Mayorkun for coming through on the song,” he said.

“This year I’m ready than ever before to drop back to back hits. In addition, I have a big announcement that I will soon share once my management and I sort everything out.

“I also want to use this opportunity to tell my fans to rest assured that I am not going to disappoint them. My team and I have big plans for 2018, wait for it.”

In an interview in 2017, Dremo described his sound as a fusion of afro pop and hip-hop but “I wouldn’t mind exploring”.