American music superstars have rallied support for Rick Ross after the rapper was hospitalised in Florida.

The 42-year-old Ross (real name William Leonard Roberts III) reportedly suffered a “medical issue” at his home near Miami on Thursday morning, according to Fox News.

His family including Fat Trel, a close associate have, however, denied media reports claiming the rapper was on life support.

TMZ had initially reported that Ross was rushed to the hospital after he was discovered to be both unresponsive and breathing heavily.

Upon arrival to the hospital, according to the news site, Ross was taken to a cardiac unit and placed on a form of life support called ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) – which provides assistance to a person whose heart or lungs are deemed to not be functioning properly.

After news broke of Ross’s hospitalisation, his peers in the music and entertainment world began to rally round in support of the rapper.

Back in 2011, Ross suffered a pair of seizures in the space of a few weeks. The first seizure occurred during a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Memphis, with the plane having to make an emergency landing in order to save the rapper.

Ross was the first artist signed to P Diddy’s management company, Ciroc Entertainment. He has successfully released six studio albums until now and is the founder of the famous Maybach Music Group, along with other founding members like, Wale, Meek Mill and French Montana.