Urban highlife singer, Adekunle Gold, has revealed that the video of his new song ‘Ire’ is in memory of his younger sister, who died in 2011, due to heart complications.

The singer made the disclosure after his Instagram fans asked him to clarify the ‘For Busayo’ dedication at the end of the reflective music video released on Tuesday.

Adekunle Gold stated further that ‘Ire’ “is a symbolic summary of his life experiences and his journey to becoming Adekunle Gold.”

He also assured fans that “This song will be the soundtrack of your life.”

‘Ire’, released on February 23, is a life lesson packaged in a slow tempo song and accompanied by traditional Yoruba percussion sounds.

Adekunle Gold sings in his native Yoruba language in his usual style, although he sings in English for an uncharacteristic long amount of time.

Seyikeyz produced the song while the video was directed by Aje and shot in various locations around Lagos, including Ajah, Ajegunle, Ikorodu and Ikoyi.

The video employs melancholy storytelling and shows Adekunle Gold walking backwards whilst activities go on around him; and a little girl playing and trying to touch him.

Adekunle Gold came into limelight with his 2014 single ‘Sade’, followed by his second single ‘Orente’, after which he received the Headies award for ‘Best Alternative Song’ in 2016.