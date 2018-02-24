Popular Nigerian DJ Spinall in an interview has revealed that he’s working on a gospel album.

Spinall released an album “DREAMS” last year and while talking with newsmen he said he started his career at the church.

”I was about 18 years old when I started to play at parties. I was still in high school at the time.

The first time I had to be a disc jockey was at the church. They had a youth party and a female friend called me to disc jockey for them because she knew that I was always playing loud music. She did not even know if I was a DJ or not at the time. When she asked me, I just told her that I was a disc jockey.

My first experience was a bit overwhelming but I did a good job even though I did not have a lot of Christian music. I repeated Cece Winans about 20 times but the pastor did not complain and everybody seemed to be having a good time.

DJ Spinall went on to reveal that he still does a lot of gospel events. He added that he’s actually working on a gospel album.

I still do a lot of gospel event but they just don’t make it to the television, radio or social media. I still did a gig at a church about two weeks ago and I am working on a gospel album.