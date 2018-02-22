David Adeleke a.k.a Davido, a popular Nigerian musician has released dates for his latest “30 billion Africa tour, ” after expressing excitement on his social media platform successes recorded from his two hits.

The two songs, ‘If’ and ‘Fall’ have gone diamond and platinum respectively.

He wrote in a caption, “30 billion Africa tour starts next month!! What countries will you be attending” #30BillionAfricantour!! We not stopping. New music comes too”.

30 billion Africa tour will kick off on March, 3rd, 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Davido who just completed a “UK tour” which included performances in Birmingham, Manchester and London said the tour will extend to five different countries.

The current Best African Act (MOBO) revealed the different countries in a picture to his fans on Twitter and Instagram.

The music star will showcase his talent to Central Africa when he will be performing in Kinshasa and Brazzaville respectively.

West African cities, Niamey and Dakar will also have the opportunity to see the music star perform some of his hottest hits.