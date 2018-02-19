The Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja was host to a number of Nigerian musicians Saturday night.

Popular highlife performer Flavour graced the stage alongside crowd favourite, Tekno Miles, and Styl Plus.

The concert organisers El-carnival and Play Network sold tickets at the rates of N1 million for gold table, N2million for platinum table and N7000 for regular tickets.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the organisers pulled out an estimated crowd of 1000 fans into the Congress hall for the event.

Styl-Plus first graced the stage with performances that rolled back the years.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the music group performed different hits including, “Olufunmi” and “Imagine that” from the Expressions album and “four years” from the Back and Better album much to the delight of the Abuja crowd.

One of the members of the group popularly known as Shifi, revealed his excitement to the News Agency of Nigeria. He said, “It is always great to perform in Abuja because this is home. This is where it all began”.

Flavour N’abania took his chance to excite the crowd with his performance and did not disappoint. The “Ada” crooner got many people up and dancing to his popular tunes.

A fan who revealed her name as Isioma Okolo told the News Agency of Nigeria of her excitement at watching one of her favourite artists perform.

She said “My favourite Nigerian musician has done it again, I have been to some of his shows before and he raises the bar every time”.

Flavour seemed to raise the bar too high this time as he got off the stage to allow Tekno end the show.

Tekno had the chance to impress the waiting and anticipating crowd. However, he let his Abuja fans down with his uninspiring performance as he murmured into the mic.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the singer was heard murmuring into the mic and sarcastically saying the money he was paid had finished, much to the disappointment of some of his fans.

Emmanuel Kevin who had come from Keffi, Nasarawa State, to attend the show expressed his disappointment at Tekno. He said “It was disappointing to see. I could hear him every time he instructed his DJ to change a song half way through performing it. He seemed to be rushing somewhere”.

Another fan who preferred to be called Freda also expressed her disappointment in Tekno. “It was as if he did not want to be in Abuja”, she said.

Tekno has been criticised in the past for his bad attitude towards his fans. This latest event will likely increase those criticisms.