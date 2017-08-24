Taylor Swift has announced her new album, Reputation, which will be released later this year.

The first single from the US star’s upcoming collection was due to go on sale on Thursday.

Returning to social media after disappearing late last week, the singer-songwriter posted the album’s artwork online.

A black and white portrait is overlaid with newspaper-style text, in which her name appears again and again.

It comes after videos of a writhing snake had also been posted on her accounts – believed to be a reference to a row she had with Kanye West last year.

Swift, 27, was compared to a snake after claiming she had not approved a lyric on West’s track Famous.

The words from the song were: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b**** famous.”

However, a phone call between the rapper and Swift – posted on Snapchat by West’s wife, Kim Kardashian – appeared to show her giving her blessing.

The album announcement comes a little over a week after her court victory, when a jury decided she had been groped by a radio host before a concert.

The legal battle, which led to the week-long trial at a court in Denver, Colorado, was sparked when DJ David Mueller attempted to sue Swift, her mother Andrea and an aide for up to $3m (£2.3m).

He claimed he had been slandered and had his career ruined after Swift’s mother and the aide contacted his bosses about the allegation, following which he was sacked.

Swift, who was brought to tears at points during the trial, counter-sued Mueller in the civil case for a symbolic $1 (77p) and the chance to stand up for other women.

She vowed to assist other victims of sexual assault following the court judgment.

Reputation, due to be released on 10 November, will be Swift’s sixth studio album, arriving three years after the multi-award winning 1989.

Named after the year of her birth, it became the fastest selling album in the United States in a decade.

It also took the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.