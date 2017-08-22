YBNL boss Olamide whose latest song Wo was banned and tagged not fit for broadcast has reacted to the news.

Olamide’s reaction came on Tuesday, shortly after the track was banned from being aired nationwide by National Broadcasting Commission.

“No intentions of promoting tobacco to get people killed, I love my people, I love my country,” Olamide tweeted.

Wo which was banned along with four other songs by Davido and 9ice was first flagged as unfit for broadcast by the Federal Ministry of Health. The ministry twitted at the weekend that the music video is in violation of Tobacco Control Act 2015.

