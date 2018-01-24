Mavin artiste Reekado Banks and his manager are currently trying to resolve a police case about his manager receiving money for a show without the singer performing.

NET reports that Temi, the singer’s manager, was paid N2 million as fees for Reekado to perform at a wedding in Benin, which held in December.

The duo was reportedly invited to Area G police station but only his manager showed up.

Uwa Idahosa, who was reported to have brokered the deal, claimed that the artiste refused to honour several police invitations.

At present, his manager has been remanded in Kirikiri Prison and the singer has been given till Monday to refund the money.

Tega Oghenejobo, Don Jazzy’s brother who is a spokesman for the label, however denied that the singer is on the run.

“Reekado cannot be on the run. I still saw him this evening and we all thought the police talk in the media was just bants. I didn’t think it’s anything serious.”

When asked about the N2 million allegedly received by the artiste to perform at a wedding reception, he denied knowledge of it and asked for more time to find out.