As part of efforts towards ensuring peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, a Jos-based musician, Jeremiah Gyang, has called on his colleagues to promote peace with their songs.

The multi-talented singer said the appeal became imperative in view of raging agitations in the land occasioned by hate speeches and messages.

Addressing a press conference at the weekend in Kaduna ahead of live performance in the city, Gyang told his audience that his touring of the northern region with music was informed by demands from fans across the globe.

- Advertisement -

According to him, he came to prominence with his hit Hausa song, Name Ba ka (I give you) described as a fine blend of soulful African rhythm, blue, rock and gospel.

The Plateau State native, who honed his musical talent discovery at a very tender age through the playing of piano and guitar before growing to become a music director at his father’s church in Jos, reinstated his stance to preach peace through music.

He said: “There is moral decadence in the country, reflected in various agitations and hate speeches. And because morality has become a major issue of concern, all hands must be on deck to check it through engaging in any activity that will change the narrative such as music among others.”