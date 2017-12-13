- Advertisement -

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced the diversion of traffic for the hip-hop singer, Olamide’s annual Olamide Live in Concert fourth edition.

The concert will take place on December 17 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos.

According to the organisers, the concert will start by 12 p.m and end by 6 p.m.

However, to ensure a stress-free vehicular movement, the Lagos State Traffic Management announced that some sections of the roads leading to the stadium would be closed to vehicular movement.

Speaking on the traffic diversion, the Head of Operations, LASTMA Headquarters, Mr Adeoye Oluyemi, said that his team would ensure a seamless traffic operation.

“We are out to ensure a free traffic situation on that day. We are well aware of the influx of vehicles for the concert, so we are well prepared ahead of it.

“Men from the operations will be stationed at strategic places to ensure free movement of vehicles before, during and after the concert,’’ he said.

Earlier, Oluyemi had said that traffic would be diverted at crucial locations starting from 6 a.m.

“Alhaji Masha road will be closed to vehicular traffic in both directions between the National Stadium intersection and Shitta flyover.

“All U-turns and left turns under the stadium bridge are prohibited to vehicular movement during this period except for the VVIPs coming from Alaka and proceeding towards the VVIP Car Park 1.

“The service lanes on Funsho Williams Avenue are open to traffic but motorists are advised to keep to the main carriage or expressway to navigate their journey through Stadium Bridge.

“There are two main car parks for motorist on that day, the general car park will be the National Stadium, it will also accommodate the VIP, while VVIP will use the Teslim Balogun Stadium,’’ he said.

Oluyemi said that alternative routes had been provided for the closed routes to ensure the free-flow of traffic for the day.

“With these closures, the alternative routes are available for motorists. Motorists from Masha and Kilo areas that want to link Costain Roundabout can go through Masha to Adelabu to Bode Thomas to link Costain.

“They can also follow Adelabu to Babs Animasahun to Bode Thomas and connect Costain through Iponri or Eric Moore, Nigerian Breweries (Abebe Village).

“Motorists coming from Masha areas of Surulere going to Ikorodu can go through Ogulana drive to Itire Lawanson to Ojuelegba and connect.

“They can also go through Shitta roundabout to Akerele Road to Randle Avenue and access Itire-Lawanson Road,’’ he said.

Oluyemi said that vehicular movement from Eko Bridge to link Ojuelegba, Jibowu and Mushin should restrict their movement to the main expressway at Alaka and ascend the stadium bridge.

The live concert is expected to attract about 25,000 people.