Nigerian rappers to take a shot at world record by freestyling for 15 hours

Advertisement

Vector, Nigerian hip hop artiste, says himself and some rappers are aiming to put Nigeria on the map by setting a new world record.

According to Vector, a bunch of rappers intend to freestyle for 15 hours.

In an Instagram video, Vector who was seen standing with other rappers invited other people to join them.

“We are about to set a Guinness book of world record, we are working on it. At this point, we are about to break a world record with rap,” said the Lafiaji singer.

“We are going to put Nigeria on the map. Apart from myself, we have Yung6ix, Chinkoegun, Stage one and Jesse.

Advertisement

“We are going to set a world record so Nigeria is going to be proud of rappers in Nigeria. If you know that you can shame the world on the level say Nigerian hip hop go break the world record, halla. Let’s make this happen.”

The modalities for the event has not been set.

In July 2016, DJ Obi set a new world record for the longest disc-jockeying set after performing for 10 days.

DJ Obi was allowed five minutes break on each day to beat the record set by Polish DJ, Norbert Selma.

In October 2016, Gandoki, a stand-up comedian, set a new world record for the longest individual stand-up comedy show after performing for two days straight.

Gandoki prepared 600 topics to make jokes on – to break the previous record set by David Scott, a US comedian, in 2013.