Music icon 2Baba and sensational Afro pop diva Tiwa Savage are billed to headline the 6th edition of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, music village which holds at Agege Stadium, Lagos, on Thursday, November 21.

They will be joined on stage by the likes of music icon, 2Baba, Ghana’s dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy; South Africa’s Nasty C, Sho Madjozi and Master KG. Others are Teni the Entertainer, Ycee, Pasuma Wonder, Rudeboy, Saheed Osupa, Small Doctor, Skiibi, Niniola, Falz, DJ Spinall, Mr. P., Dj Cuppy, 9ice, Fireboy, Atawewe, Harrysong, Q.dot, Obesere, Slimcase, Mr. Reel, Mayorkun, Reminisce and DJ Neptune.

Also, for a first time AFRIMA appearance, the international Congolese music veteran, Awilo Longomba will bring his extraordinaire energy and sensual dance moves to play. Also performing is, Sauti Sol from Kenya, Rayvanny from Tanzania, Daphne from Cameroon; Anna Jone from Angola, Toofan from Togo, Aminux from Morocco, and Kanvee Adams from Liberia. It will be an evening of energetic non-stop performances from both A-list and rising artistes.

Themed ‘Wild & Wow’ the music stars drawn from the five African regions are expected to wow thousands of music lovers who will throng the event venue with their electrifying performances.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Project Lead and Head of Media, AFRIMA, Sola Dada, said: “It is no doubt this year’s AFRIMA Music Village attendees will leave with utmost fulfillment. The decision by the International Committee of AFRIMA to change venue and take the concert closer to the grassroots in Agege Stadium, Agege Lagos where die-hard and loyal music lovers are, is to avail them the opportunity to experience their favorite African stars perform live on stage. From its inception, the concert has catered to its audience creating an experience that stays with them for a long time.

The previous edition in Ghana at the 100,000-capacity Independence Square in Accra left the crowd yearning for more, and the 6th edition will surely surpass previous ones”, he added.

The AFRIMA music village will be light up with outstanding, invigorating, and high-powered musical performances.