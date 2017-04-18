Drake’s former label sues Cash Money

Advertisement

The record label, Cash Money Records was sued on Monday by Drake’s former label for a share of the profits from the Toronto rapper’s first six solo albums, potentially totaling tens of millions of dollars.

Drake, real name Aubrey Drake Graham is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor.

Aspire Music Group, which claimed to have signed Drake in 2008, said it has received only “a few modest advances” from Cash Money and co-owners Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams.

This was in spite of a 2009 contract to let Drake record for that label in exchange for one-third of album profits.

Advertisement

The complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan also accused Cash Money of inducing Drake in 2013 to break his “exclusive artist” agreement with Aspire by signing a competing agreement.

The agreement deprived Aspire of more than 10 million dollars.

“Defendants have brazenly engaged in a systematic and pervasive effort to cheat plaintiff out of its contractual entitlement to tens of millions of dollars in profits and royalties.

“And to its one-third ownership interest in the copyright to Drake’s first six albums,” the complaint said.

A lawyer for the defendants did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Drake, whose given name is Aubrey Drake Graham, is not a defendant.

Aspire is represented by Marc Kasowitz, a longtime lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump.