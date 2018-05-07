On Saturday night, after singer Aramide won the Headies for Best Alternative Song, comedian Victor Ebiye remarked on Instagram that she must have had a sexual relationship with someone to have emerged the winner.

His comment triggered a backlash on social media, as he was called out by men and women alike, who defended Aramide, at a time when men have been accused of verbally trolling and physically and sexually assaulting women.

@theayoadums wrote: “Ebiye’s comment about Aramide is just tasteless. Some men are so insecure. They can’t stand a successful woman without attaching her success to prostitution”.

“Aramide may not be popular in mainstream media but she is definitely a hardworking and super talented artist. Ebiye’s comments are wrong and doesn’t represent popular opinion”, said @Rouvafe

Ebiye’s comment came in the wake of the trending hashtag #MenAreScum. He has further heightened the gender war, although some men have distanced themselves in an attempt to refute claims suggesting all men are offensive.

@jackdre said “all the men on my timeline are chastising Ebiye. That means we are acknowledging that he was very wrong. Please don’t include all men”.

@WoleOdeleye: “I’m glad he was called out by men and women alike. I don’t think the intention was to turn it into a gender war but to use it as an example of what women go through everyday. I don’t know of any successful woman who has not been accused in the same manner”.

@UmehOma: “Ebiye’s comment does not represent that of men in general. He was way out of line and deserves any backlash he gets”.

Aramide started out her music career when she contested on Star Quest, one of Nigeria’s most prestigious music talent hunt shows.

The “Iwo Nikan” Afro-soul artiste has been married since 2015.

Aramide received support from actress and wife of Banky W, Adesua Etomi, as well as Big Brother Naija housemate Leo DaSilva.

@AdesuaEtomi: “Aramide let nothing ruin this moment for you. Congratulations. You work so hard and you deserve every good thing that comes your way”.

@SirLeoBDasilva: “Aramide you’re doing amazing sweetie. Don’t let any comment bring you down”.

A remorseful Victor Ebiye later apologised for his comments on his social medium platform that boasts over one hundred and fifty thousand followers.

He wrote: “I made a distasteful joke about Aramide last night at the Headies. I am embarrassed by my comments, I’m profusely sorry. Aramide is a hardworking artist who deserves every recognition she gets by merit. I sincerely apologise and pledge that such will not repeat itself”.