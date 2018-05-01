Olawale ‘Brymo’ Ashimi says no Nigerian artiste sells more concert tickets than he does.

The ‘Patience and Goodluck’ singer also claims that no Nigerian artiste performs more gigs than him.

“No Nigerian artiste, whether mainstream or not, has been performing more than Brymo,” he said while chatting with Victor Okpala during the recent Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NEC).

“Full band, paid gigs more than Brymo in the last two years? Nobody. Not in this town.

“Nobody sells more tickets than Brymo. ‘Organised Chaos’ (his upcoming concert) has sold more tickets than any Nigerian artiste has sold.

“We sold at least 1,00o to 2,500 tickets.”

When asked about Davido’s claim of selling out EKO Hotel & Suites with over 10,000 people in attendance, Brymo outrightly said, “it’s a lie”.

“No, I don’t think so. It’s a lie. The tickets are for free. They shared them,” he added.

Brymo stirred up controversy not long ago when he appeared almost nude in the visuals of ‘Heya,the lead single of his Oṣó album.

To justify the act, Brymo had said: “The video is for people to see that were backward and need to change.

“I was not happy that people said I did something wrong. It means people have forgotten where we came from.

“I am a bush man, still living in a world made possible by the West. I, like other Africans, are just existing and not responsible for technological advancements and innovations.

“We have not contributed to the world. We don’t solve problems or create solutions.”

Brymo’s ‘Organised Chaos’ concert is billed to take place on October 1.