Afropop singer Korede Bello says he was “still looking for tuition fees” when he secured a record deal with Mavin Records.

The artiste said this in reaction to criticisms that he bought his recently acquired higher national diploma (HND) from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ).

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Korede Bello said he got his degree through “hard work, commitment and sacrifice”.

“I initially didn’t want to post this for many reasons but I was wrong on all counts,” the singer wrote.

“I’d be doing millions of young people and my peers a disservice by not boldly putting it out there that impossibility is a myth; you can be talented and distinguished; famous and dignified; celebrated and educated that you can be a mega superstar.

“For this I am grateful to God.

“The main reason I endured to the finish line was because I needed to push myself and also to be a light for a lot of young Nigerians who think you cannot be an established Artiste and still achieve academic excellence. I endured because #MyPeople needed a role model.

“A few days before I got signed I was still looking for tuition fees, so I understand the experience that some of you go through. But just as HE came through for me, he’ll come through for you.

“No, it wasn’t easy but it was worth it. I was graced and I’m grateful. And no, I didn’t buy my result but I paid for it through hardwork, commitment and sacrifice (time and music).”