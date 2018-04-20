Davido says his upcoming single which will be released on April 30 will be the “biggest song in the country”.

He said the song, produced by Spyrochi, is called ‘Assurance’.

The singer who runs Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) made this known on Thursday during a joint interview with artistes signed to his label.

“I’m dropping a single on the 30th of April. It’s gonna be the biggest song in the country. It’s called ‘Assurance’,” he said on the Cool FM programme.

Davido alongside Yonda, Peruzzi, Fresh VDM, members of DMW, recently released a song titled ‘Aje’.

According to the singer, ‘Aje’ is the lead single of the collaboration album which will feature all the members of the label, including Dremo, Mayorkun, Idowest, DJ E-Cool, and Ichaba.

He said the DMW album will be out in June, describing it as a collaboration with Sony Music Africa. His own third studio album, Davido said, will be released in September.

The artiste signed to Sony/RCA spoke about his friendship with DJ E Cool, who he said he has known since the age of 11.

He said: “Me and E-Cool, we grew up in Atlanta together. You won’t believe when I was 11 running around in Atlanta, this guy used to block me from parties. He won’t allow me to enter.”

Davido also canvassed for votes for his artistes ahead of the 2018 Headies. Mayorkun is nominated in the next rated category while Peruzzi is up for rookie of the year.

“If I don’t win I’m okay. But I want to vote for my brothers, Mayorkun and Peruzzi. Vote for them, they deserve it,” he said.