Ibadan masqueraders have defied an order of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, that they should not dance for new kings in the city, during the ongoing masquerade festival.

On Tuesday, the masqueraders assured the king they wold comply woth the directive.

There was, however, a new turn of event, yesterday, as the new kings hosted masqueraders, against the Olubadan’s order.

The programme reportedly featured beheading of a dog, a ritual performed by one of the prominent masquerades in Ibadan, who, according to sources, usually carries a heavy load, but often invokes spiritual powers to let the people walking with him, either at the back on in the front, to share in carrying the load, so that it would be light for him.

The second-in-command to Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, hosted masqueraders which included ‘Atipako’ at his family compound at Aliwo, Ibadan. All the masqueraders that visited danced and entertained prominent natives of Ibadan who were at the venue.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Oyo State, Mr Toye Arulogun, represented the stare government on the occasion, while members of the Olubadan-in-Council, who are now Obas-in-Council in attendance included the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Balogun, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola; and Ashipa Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole.

The list also comprised the Ekeerin Balogun, Oba Kolawole Adegbola; Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; and Ekaarun Olubadan, Oba Amidu Ajibade; as well as scores of Mogajis (compound heads), and Baales (community heads).

Olubadan had, on Sunday, ordered that there should be no masquerade dance for Ibadan obas and some chiefs, during the 2018 Ibadan Egungun festival.

It was gathered that the masqueraders in Ibadan, in the past 42 years, have consistently been staging special shows for Ibadan chiefs in their family compounds, annually, with the permission of Olubadan. The practise was said to have begun during the reign of a former Olubadan, Oba Gbadamosi Adebimpe in 1976.

Speaking on the occasion, yesterday, Oba Balogun said: “I don’t know what the Olubadan stood to gain from his action. He went to the extent of stopping the Atipako, and also some people from coming. I have hosted this event for more than six to seven years.