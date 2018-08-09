Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Thursday inaugurated the rehabilitation of township roads in Oro, his home town in Kwara.

The project awarded by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing was initiated by the minister.

Mohammed said the project is the dividend of democracy to his people and attestation to the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to infrastructural development and better life to Nigerians.

“We came this morning to inaugurate the rehabilitation of Oro township road.

“When we say the contract had been awarded, some people were in doubt. We thank God that we are witnessing its inauguration today,” he said.

The minister appealed to the people, particularly the youth in the community to give the contractor the chance the deliver the project on time.

“We want to appeal to you that no one should exploit the contractor by asking for money before working,” he said.

He also called on the contractor to ensure that the locals benefit from the project by engaging them as workforce.

Mohammed said the competent local sub contractors should also be given priority for supply of working materials.

The Project Manager, Mr Niyi Afolabi, said the project starting from NITEL Junction road would involve drainages, construction of bridges and asphalting.

“We are commencing work today. We are given six months to complete the project but we want to assure you that we shall deliver in four months,” he said.

Chief Simon Olayemi, the Asanlu of Oro, who spoke on behalf of the community appreciated the Federal Government for the project and the minister for facilitating it.