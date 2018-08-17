Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has announced its partnership with MultiChoice on the 6th edition of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCAs.

Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe, said the company is delighted to have on board the state government as plans shift into top gear for the awards, billed for Saturday, September 1 in Lagos, and to air live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.

According to Ugbe, “we are pleased to, once again, have the state government play host and partner with us on the 2018 AMVCAs as we celebrate excellence in the African film industry, which further establishes Lagos State as a hub for the promotion of the arts in the country and, by extension, Africa.

“We are particularly pleased about the involvement of the state government in this edition of the awards, as we celebrate our 25th anniversary as MultiChoice Nigeria. The AMVCAs is one of our significant investments in igniting Africa’s creative industries, helping them grow into vibrant, economic powerhouses.”

He also said the company has partnered with the state government on numerous projects, including the annual One Lagos Fiesta.

Speaking on the partnership, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State said: “We are delighted that AMVCAs are back again in Lagos State this year and as a government with keen interest in promoting the arts, we are very pleased to be associated with this major awards initiative that creates a unique platform for both the creators of content for motion pictures to be celebrated and for the viewers to be heard.

“As the birthplace of a film industry that has become a pacesetter in Africa and pride to the black race, Lagos will always welcome the opportunities that AMVCAs and MultiChoice provide in celebrating those who bring joy to millions of homes through their talent and creativity, and market the potentials of our state as the heartbeat of a continent where the creative beat never stops.”