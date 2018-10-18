



Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has given reasons for promoting Yoruba language, saying the struggle to promote the language has started in earnest.

Speaking in Lagos during a Yoruba quiz competition organised as part of activities for the ongoing Olokun Festival, Adams said the platform is designed to educate the pupils and the guests to be proficient in Yoruba language.

“Yoruba language is not vernacular, therefore, anybody that loses his or her language and tradition is in bondage and it is dangerous for the future.

We have done a lot of injustice to the language, and that has affected us seriously, particularly, in the way we relate with the rest of the world.

“I’m always worried by the way we handle the language, however, we need to encourage the use of Yoruba language in our homes and schools, especially, from the primary, secondary and to the tertiary institutions. We can easily catch them young when their brain is still young. I’m a living witness to the struggle involving cultural evangelism. The glory we are celebrating today is the gain of what we did more than 15 years ago.”

Adams regretted that government has been reluctant in sponsoring cultural events and festivals.

He said, adding that all the cultural activities, including festivals are being funded by the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), adding that his new status has helped the various organisations under his leadership.

“Apart from Osun Osogbo festival and Eyo, Olokun Festival remains the most celebrated festival in the country. The just concluded Twins Festival in Igbo Ora, Oyo State, where about 2,000 twins were celebrated was a good development which must be encouraged.”