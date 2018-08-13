The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), a youth awards, on Monday announced its call for nominations into 18 categories for the 2018 edition.

Building on the theme “Nigeria’s New Tribe’’ launched in 2017, the 13th edition of the prestigious awards seeks to reward excellence by celebrating advocates, creators, and pioneers between the ages of 18 and 31.

The organisation said the nominees should be young people who had made significant strides, defying the odds within the year under consideration.

“By driving sustaining positive change while ignoring tribal, economic uncertainty or religious differences, the new tribe is driven by their talent, commitment to hard work, and achievement in impacting the economy, the society, and rewriting the narrative.

“The awards have taken its mandate seriously, consistently presenting 105 positive role models annually to young Nigerians, TAA said in statement.

“For this edition, a two-day activity will be focused on engaging the youth in different industries from women conferences to technology and innovation.

“This will further continue to create a strong network for youths to support one another in the leadership space.

“Persons eligible for nomination must have made considerable impact within Nigeria and or globally within the last one year and must have easily accessible documentation of their achievements.

“The public is encouraged to nominate trailblazers from their communities in categories ranging from social activism, business, professional service to media and entertainment,” it said.

‎It said that to nominate, one should visit award thefutureafrica.com or follow @tfaafrica to keep up with the latest news on the awards. The official hashtags for 2018 are #TFAA2018 #NigeriasNewTribe.

It listed the Future Awards Africa category for nominations as:

The Future Awards Africa Prize in Acting

The Future Awards Africa Prize In Advocacy

The Future Awards Africa Prize In Agriculture

The Future Awards Africa Prize In Creativity

The Future Awards Africa Prize In Business

The Future Awards Africa Prize in Photography

The Future Awards Africa Prize In Education (Endowed by University of Sussex)

The Future Awards Africa Prize In Fashion

The Future Awards Africa Prize for On Air Personality

The Future Awards Africa Prize In Professional service

The Future Awards Africa Prize In Public Service

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Sports

The Future Awards Africa Prize In Technology

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Young Person of the Year

The Future Awards Africa Prize for New Media

The Future Awards Africa Prize In Music

The Future Awards Africa Prize in Journalism

The Future Awards Africa Prize in Comedy

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that The Future Awards Africa has been called the “Nobel Prize for Young Africans’’, and the “most important youth awards’’ by Forbes.

It is a set of prizes given annually to celebrate and accelerate innovation, creativity and enterprise amongst young Africans and has produced over 150 winners and over 1,550 nominees since its first edition in 2006.

The awards are presented in conjunction with The Future Project, which has a mandate to build empowered citizens across Africa, through (inclusive) enterprise and (active) citizenship.

The focus on Human Capital Development is informed by its value proposition: Africa’s growth needs a generation of young people who are gainfully employed and able to demand and secure better leadership.

Our projects include Aiki.ng, an employability portal presented with Microsoft; the Nigeria Symposium for Young & Emerging Leaders, #StartupsAfrica, Intern4Jobs, YMonitor.org presented with National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

The Future Enterprise Support Scheme and The Future Awards Africa, are founded by the Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams, and is supervised by a Global Board of Advisors drawn from Africa, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

The members include former Coordinating Minister of the Nigerian Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Senior Economic Advisor with the Open Society Foundations, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili; Co-founder of ONE, Jamie Drummond and the Chief of Cabinet with the Africa Development Bank, Anne Kabagambe.