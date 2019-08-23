<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Shortly after he returned from a successful tour of the United States of America with his new movie, Sadaat, Nollywood actor and producer, Yomi Fabiyi, posted pictures of a new Ford Sport Utility Vehicle on his Instagram page and announced that it was one of the proceeds from the tour.

The actor wrote that he earned N7m from the sale of Saadat during the tour, after deducting expenses. He also bought a parcel of land, some film equipment, office equipment and did some shopping on the side, all from the profits realised from the movie.

By all indication, the actor’s tour of the US, which took him to some major cities and entertainment hubs in that country, was successful. Without realising it, his achievement might serve as an encouragement to other daring and hardworking Nollywood practitioners willing to find alternatives to marketing of movies beyond the shores of Nigeria.