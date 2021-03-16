



American actress and producer, Viola Davies, has become the most nominated black actress in the history of the Academy Awards after she received her fourth Oscar nomination on Monday.

Davies got her fourth career acting nomination for her work as the titular character in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The 55-year-old actress has four career Oscar nominations: Best Supporting Actress for “Doubt,” Best Supporting Actress for “Fences,” Best Actress for “The Help,” and Best Actress for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and she won the Oscar for “Fences”.

Speaking with celebrity magazine, Variety last month, Davis disclosed how she feels concerning becoming the most-nominated Black actress in Oscars history.

She said: In an interview with Variety last month, Davis expressed bittersweet emotions over the prospect of becoming the most-nominated Black actress in Oscars history.





She said: “For me, it’s a reflection of the lack of opportunities and access to opportunities people of color have had in this business. If me, going back to the Oscars four times in 2021, makes me the most nominated Black actress in history, that’s a testament to the sheer lack of material there has been out there for artists of color.

“There are a lot of white actresses out there, who are fairly young — in their 20s or 30s, who have been to the Academy Awards just as many times as me or more than me.

“It is a reflection of their talent — but it’s also a reflection of their opportunities. That’s what it is. It’s a reflection of how they had the chance — those three, four or five roles that were so good that brought them to that place. [Being a Black actress] is like having a fabulous body, but not having the right clothes to show it off.”

Newsmen report that the most-nominated Black actor of all time is Denzel Washington, who has eight Oscar nominations (including two wins).