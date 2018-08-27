After winning the hearts of Nigerians with her lovely voice and romance-themed songs, Simisola Ogunleye, is taking her first step into the world of make-believe.

The ‘Smile For Me’ singer has been cast in ‘Mokalik’ (Mechanic), the upcoming movie of ace director, Kunle Afolayan.

Both parties on Sunday reached an agreement at the filmmaker’s Golden Effects office in Lagos.

Simi, evidently excited about the project, shared a picture of herself and Afolayan on Instagram while clutching on to the script.

She wrote: “@kunleafo and a girl with a script she likes very much.”

The X3M Music singer will star as Simi, daughter of a cafeteria owner.

The movie is based on a suburban 11-year-old boy, Jaiye, who spends a day as an apprentice at a mechanic workshop.

According to Afolayan, the inspiration for the movie came during his visits to the mechanic workshop to refurbish his vintage Thunderbird Ford 1965.

“Visiting the mechanic workshop after about 15 years opened my eyes to a lot of things that I believe the world should know about our local auto car repairs industry,” he said.

Femi Adebayo, Ayo Adesanya, Faithia Williams, Lateef Oladimeji, Wale Akorede (Okunu), Ayo Ogunshina (Papa Lolo) and Dayo Akinpelu (Alabi Yellow) will also star in the movie.

Tunde Babalola is handling the screenplay for ‘Mokalik’ (Mechanic).

Afolayan says there will be two versions of the film; one for the Nigerian market and another for the international market.