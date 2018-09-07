Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has released the trailer of his latest Nollywood film titled, Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons.

In the comedy, Remi Martins (Falz), Amaju Abioritsegbemi (AY), Ayo Alesinloye (Ramsey Nouah) and Naz Okigbo (Jim Iyke) are Abuja’s most eligible bachelors.

According to AY, they are also some of the city’s most ‘notorious’ bachelors.

The quartet has thriving businesses, palatial homes, fast cars and the attention of women in no short supply.

They are known as the ‘Merry Men’ … but the ladies call them the ‘Real Yoruba demons’.

The movie, which has a star-studded cast with the likes of Damilola Adegbite, Jide Kosoko, Ireti Doyle, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade and more, was directed by Toka Mcbaror.

The movie premiere has been slated for September 28 in Lagos.

AY has produced a number of successful Nigerian films namely, “30 Days In Atlanta” released in 2014 and “A Trip To Jamaica” in 2016.