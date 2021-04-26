‘‘The Man Who Sold His Skin”, Africa’s 2021 Oscar contender on Sunday, lost out in the best international film race to Denmark’s only entry ‘Another Round’.

The riveting film, which was Tunisia’s first Oscar-nominated film, tells the story of a Syrian refugee tells the story of a man who tattoos a European Schengen visa across his back as a living work of art, enabling him to cross international borders.

Comedy-drama “Another Round,” whose plot revolves around four friends who test alcohol’s ability to improve their lives, is the fourth Danish film to take home an Oscar.

Other nominees in the best international film category this year were Hong Kong’s “Better Days,” Romania’s “Collective,” “The Man Who Sold His Skin” from Tunisia, and the Bosnian war drama “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Meanwhile, Hollywood legend, Anthony Hopkins had a shocking feat by winning best actor over Chadwick Boseman.

The 83-year-old actor won the Oscar which critics had thought would be awarded Chadwick Boseman posthumously for his brilliant performance as a London patriarch struggling with dementia in the drama “The Father’’.

The feat makes him the oldest actor to ever win an Oscar.

Hopkins last won an Oscar (best actor) in 1992 for his performance in “The Silence of the Lambs’’.

The late Boseman, according to AP, was expected to win the award, which, in a very rare move from the academy, was the last to be handed out this year instead of best picture.

It was no doubt a night of history at the social distance oscar, as Chloé Zhao, who directed “Nomadland,” became the first woman of colour, the first Chinese woman, and the second woman ever to win an Oscar for directing.





Nomadland, which is based on the 2017 non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder, explored the story of a woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

The film also won the best picture award.

See the full list of winners below

Best actor in a leading role

Anthony Hopkins, The Father — winner

Best actress in a leading role

Frances McDormand, Nomadland — winner

Best picture

Nomadland — winner

Best original song

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah — winner

Best original score

Soul — winner

Best film editing

Sound of Metal — winner

Best cinematography

Mank — winner

Best production design

Mank — winner

Best actress in a supporting role

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari — winner

Best visual effects

Tenet — winner

Best documentary

My Octopus Teacher — winner

Best documentary short

Colette — winner

Best animated feature film

Soul — winner

Best animated short film

If Anything Happens I Love You — winner

Best live-action short film

Two Distant Strangers — winner

Best sound

Sound of Metal — winner

Best director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — winner

Best costume design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — winner

Best makeup and hairstyling

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — winner

Best actor in a supporting role

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — winner

Best international feature film

Another Round — winner

Best adapted screenplay

The Father — winner

Best original screenplay

Promising Young Woman — winner