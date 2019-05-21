<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nollywood stars, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Sola Sobowale and two Hollywood stars, have joined in the much-anticipated blockbuster movie, ‘Shadow Parties’.

Omotola is playing the lead actress alongside actor Yemi Blaq and energetic actress Sola Sobowale.

The Hollywood actor includes Magdalena Korpas, Poland-born/Paris-based stage actress, as well as producer Lucien Morgan who is known for producing; An American Wolf in London (1981) American Wolf in London (1981), Theft Unexpected (2013) and Return of the Don (2016).

“Shadow Parties,’’ is about a communal clash in which Aremu (Ken Erics) from Aje, a town that neighbours Iludun, where his wife, Arike (Toyin Aimakhu) was born, well known for fratricidal wars, which had claimed the lives of Arike’s parents.

The towns were one more time thrown into war after the kinsmen of Aremu decided to burn his wife and child claiming she was an enemy which then triggered a reprisal attack from the Iluduns led by Lowo (Yemi Blaq), Arike’s brother.

“Shadow Parties,’’ is produced and directed by seasoned filmmaker Yemi Amodu.

The movie has already already gone through the post-production stage and is sponsored by Media Concept Studio.

Speaking on the upcoming flick, Amodu said movie lovers should watch out for a very good movie with a twisting plot and an enriched production.

Other casts in the movie said to have gulped over N100 million are Segun Arinze, Prince Jide Kosoko, Hafiz Oyetoro, Said Balogun, Sola Kosoko, Rotimi Salami, and others.

The movie was shot across major South-west cities of Lagos, Ibadan, Erin Ijesha, Akure and Ekiti, would soon hit the cinemas after a round of exhibitions at major international film festivals across the world.