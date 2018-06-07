Alh. Adedayo Thomas, the Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), has said that unclassified and uncensored works are killing the film industry in Nigeria.

He lamented that pirated videos had saturated the market because of the patronage Nigerians give them.

Thomas, who spoke on the topic titled, ‘Nurturing a Vibrant Film and Video Culture for Economic Prosperity’, at the ongoing National Universities Theatre Arts Festival (NUTAF), urged students to stop buying and downloading pirated videos just because they are cheap.

“You must stop actors and actresses from dying. Recently, Aisah died of cancer and another top actor is down with life threatening sickness that they are soliciting money for. If their work is not pirated, they will have money to treat themselves,” he stressed.

Adedayo said the students, being in the creative industry, should leverage on that to be successful in life, explaining that he had applied the knowledge of Theater Art in all his life endeavours.

According to him, the board would give students opportunities they needed to be successful in their chosen career and also inaugurate clubs so that they could also become mentors.

He added that the board would also empower youths and women in all state.