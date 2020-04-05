<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has called on Nollywood stakeholders to promote the government’s precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The Executive Director of NFVCB, Mr Adebayo Thomas, made the call in an interview on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Thomas, there is an urgent need to sensitise more Nigerians to observe precautionary measures prescribed by health authorities against coronavirus pandemic.

He said that actors had strong influence on the public, especially their fans, and should use social media platforms to lend their voices to the call for citizens’ adherence to the safety guidelines.

“Although, I do not encourage actors to come out in groups, individually they should be able to educate Nigerians, especially their fans, because they are role models.

“They should support and promote the government’s sit-at-home order for all to live and build a stronger industry after the pandemic.





“Every Nollywood stakeholder should support government directives in the collective fight against coronavirus pandemic and use their influence to educate the public in the right direction.

“We must all obey the lockdown instruction, wash our hands always and use sanitisers regularly, even as the government is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the COVID-19,” he said.

The NFVCB chief regretted the harsh realities of the disease on the global economy, including the creative sector and the motion picture industry in particular.

He, however, expressed hope that the tough time would pass in all aspects of national life.

He extolled the Federal Government, health institutions and governments of affected states, especially Lagos, for being proactive and steadfast in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must be hopeful and prayerful and at the same time be thankful to all the medical teams and other stakeholders battling the pandemic for the safety of all.

“We should always remember and support them in our prayers, especially the medical teams, the police and other security agents keeping the peace,” Thomas said.