The Nigerian Film Corporation and the Nigerian Military have decried the wrong portrayal of the military in Nigerian movies, saying it is undermining the military’s enormous sacrifices and its personnel.

The Head, Public Relations, of the corporation, Brian Etuk, said in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Jos that there was an urgent need to address the abnormality.

“Both institutions have resolved to embark on joint stakeholder engagements that will lead to the provision of research, equipment and personnel support to independent film makers who undertake the production of Nigerian military related films,” Etuk said.

He said in line with that, the Nigerian Armed Forces would collaborate with NFC in the production of television and film series that would showcase the numerous national, regional and global successes of its personnel in contributing toward peace and security.

He said the resolutions were the outcome of a meeting between the NFC and the Department of Civil Military Cooperation of the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, which took place recently at the NFC headquarters in Jos.

The Spokesman quoted Rear Admiral Obed Ngalabak, Chief of Defence Military Cooperation, at the Defence Headquarters, saying that the Nigerian Armed Forces and its personnel had for several years been under-reported, in spite of its successes, such as its operations in Liberia, Sierra-Leone and Sudan.

According to him, Ngalabak said the military was willing to collaborate with NFC to address the disturbing wrong perception concerns, which will enable Nigerians to appreciate its sacrifices.

He said as part of the defence headquarters’ deliberate efforts to address such portrayal, it would have an interactive meeting with Nigerian Film industry leaders, representatives of film guilds and associations across the country.