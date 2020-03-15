<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian media personality, IK Osakioduwa, and popular Kenyan media personality, Amina Abdi Rabar, were the hosts to the 2020 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Aaward (AMVCA) which held on Saturday in Lagos.

Newsmen had reported that the list of nominees for the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards was announced via a televised broadcast on all Africa Magic channels by Actress Linda Ejiofor and her husband Ibrahim Suleiman.

According to the organizers of the show, this year’s award was presented in 28 categories with seven categories open to public voting.

The remake of living in Bondage ‘Breaking Free’ won the highest awards taking home a total of eight awards at the event.

Mike Edwards, Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 1st runner Up, won the best dressed for male category while BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke won the best dressed for female category.

Here is the full list of the winners:

Best Makeup Category -Lilian Omozele Paul (God Calling)

Best Costume Designer – Dimeji Ajibola (Ratnik)

Best Picture Editor – Tosin Igho and Byryan Dike (Elevator Baby)

Best Sound Editor – Cristina Aragon (Living in Bondage)

Best Lighting and Designer – Cardoso (God Calling)

Best Cinematographer – John Demps (Living in Bondage)

Best Documentary – Beverly Naya (Skin)

Best Soundtrack – Larry Gaaga and Flavour (Living in Bondage)





Best Writer – Asinogu Nicole and CJ Obasi (Living in Bondage)

Best Indigenous Language Swahili – Raveet Sippy Chadha (Subira)

Best Indigenous Language Hausa – Muhammad T. Finisher (Tuntube)

Best Indigenous Language Yoruba – Yewande Famakin (Alubarika)

Best Indigenous Language Series Igbo – Victor Iyke (Nne)

Best TV Series Drama/Comedy- Anis Halloway (Truth)

Best Short Film or Online Video – Bola ‘Enigma’ Akanbi (Thorn)

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Film – Promises (East Africa)

Best Movie Southern Africa – Dalitso (Abraham Kabwe)

Best Movie East Africa – Plan B (Sarah Hassan)

Best Movie West Africa – Living in Bondage (Steve Gukas)

Industry Merit Award – Peter Igho

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series – Gloria sarfo (The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series – Pascal Tokodi (Disconnect)

Best Actress in a Comedy – Funke Akindele (Moms At War)

Best Actor in a Comedy – Chibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley (Smash)

Best Actress in a Drama – Toyin Abraham (Elevator Baby)

Best Actor in a Drama – Timini Egbuson (Elevator Baby)

Best Dressed Male – Mike Edwards

Best Dressed Female – Mercy Eke

Trailblazer Award – Swanky J.K.A

Best Director – Ramsey Noah (Living in Bondage)

Overall Movie – Living in Bondage