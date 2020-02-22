<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian actor Paul Utomi has joined other Nollywood filmmakers in exploring new ideas and creating better stories, with his incoming movie, ‘Country Hard’.

According to the director, the hyperlink cinema film is based on four stories that reflect on the hardship experienced by seven individuals in a small part of Lagos on an ordinary day that ends with life-altering consequences for all.





The screenplay was written by Utomi and co-produced by Tope Tedela, Timini Egbuson, Sam Ochonma, Vanessa Nzediegwu as well as the film’s director.

‘Country Hard’ stars Kehinde Bankole, Timini Egbuson, Tope Tedela, Omowunmi Dada, Baaj Adebule, Judith Audu, Theresa Edem among others.

The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

The young and talented filmmaker has previously excelled with show class in Mnet Productions, Edge Of Paradise and What Lies Within.